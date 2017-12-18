To prevent accidental and/or unauthorized disclosure of TTU data, the TTU IT Division will implement basic security policies on all mobile devices that are used to connect to TechMail on Monday, December 18, 2017. This date was selected to avoid any conflicts with the academic calendar.

After this date, these devices will need to have a non-simple password enabled, as well as device encryption, for personal and TTU-owned devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets that use the native email apps or the Outlook app. This does not apply to the use of Outlook Web App using a browser. Microsoft indicates that the passcode/passphrase must be non-simple, e.g. passcodes such as 1234 or 1111 are not permitted. Four numbers are permitted as long as a number is not repeated more than twice. A pilot group of employees has already tested this protection strategy successfully.

Enabling a non-simple passcode/passphrase or biometric form of authentication on mobile devices is the best way to protect mobile devices and stored data and apps because it usually automatically encrypts the device as well. If your mobile device already has a non-simple passcode/passphrase enabled, you will not be impacted by this change.

As a best practice, establish a plan to automatically back up your device, e.g. through a cloud service. You may find additional information about these policies and specific mobile OS’s online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/mdm. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Thank you for your partnership as we work to further secure our community and TTU’s data and information resources.

