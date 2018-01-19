If you are new to Texas Tech and haven’t attended a Research Orientation, next Friday will be your last chance this academic year!



The grant proposal preparation process can be an intimidating one. Agency rules and requirements are constantly changing. The Office of Research Services can help keep your research on the right track!



If you missed the sessions that were held in September and December, there is one last opportunity for you to register for a New Faculty Research Orientation. The session will cover proposal development and processing; review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech; internal and external funding opportunities; and compliance issues. You don’t have to be “new” to attend.



It will be held on Friday, Jan 19th in Room 333B of the Administration Building from 9am until approximately 11:30am. Seating IS limited to 15-20 participants. There is still room for a few more people.



See Sum Total to register. Insert your eRaider username and password. Click on the books in the navigation bar – you can find the ORS sessions there. Click “SELECT", then click on "Register," and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system). A minimum of 3 registrants is needed for the session to be conducted.