TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Texas Tech Swim Club Meeting
If you are interested in swimming competitively on a university club team, come to our start-of-semester meeting to find out more information. At the meeting, we will be discussing meet dates, practice times, community service dates, and team expectations. With further questions, please contact Jessie Tietgens at jessie.tietgens@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/15/2018

Originator:
Jessie Tietgens

Email:
jessie.tietgens@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2018

Location:
REC Room 208

Categories