If you are interested in swimming competitively on a university club team, come to our start-of-semester meeting to find out more information. At the meeting, we will be discussing meet dates, practice times, community service dates, and team expectations. With further questions, please contact Jessie Tietgens at jessie.tietgens@ttu.edu
1/15/2018
Originator:
Jessie Tietgens
Email:
jessie.tietgens@ttu.edu
Department:
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2018
Location:
REC Room 208
