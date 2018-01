The NRHC will resume offering one trolley tour each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. until October for $5 per person. Trolley tours will be cancelled in bad weather. The trolley will seat 21 passengers and tours will feature an NRHC guide. Seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Trolley tickets are available for purchase in the NRHC gift shop. Rides are approximately 30 minutes long. Posted:

1/15/2018



Originator:

Sue Jones



Email:

sue.jones@ttu.edu



Department:

National Ranching Heritage Center



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/22/2018



Location:

National Ranching Heritage Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment