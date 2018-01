The National Golden Spur Award is the most prestigious honor given by the ranching and livestock industry in recognition of accomplishments by an individual. The 2018 award winner is Western entertainer and cowboy poet Red Steagall. He will be honored at a dinner on October 13 in Lubbock. Arrangements to be announced. Posted:

1/15/2018



Originator:

Sue Jones



Email:

sue.jones@ttu.edu



Department:

National Ranching Heritage Center



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/13/2018



Location:

To be announced



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment