As recently reported by numerous news and technology outlets, two hardware vulnerabilities have recently been discovered, which affect most modern computers, tablets, and smartphones. Following basic cybersecurity best practices, such as avoiding unknown websites and email attachments, recognizing phishing attacks, updating antivirus software, and installing OS and software patches, is the best way to protect your systems and data. Meltdown and Spectre are hardware-based vulnerabilities that could allow an attacker to access private information on your systems, including passwords and documents, by using a specially-crafted website.



What does this mean for me?

All major antivirus providers have released updates to protect against these two vulnerabilities. Symantec Endpoint Protection is provided to all TTU faculty, staff and students for university and personal use. Download and install the latest version at www.eraider.ttu.edu. Antivirus software should be updated before installing OS patches.



Microsoft, Apple, and Google have released operating system patches to address these vulnerabilities. In order to protect yourself and TTU information resources, the TTU IT Division recommends updating your systems as quickly as possible and routinely thereafter. You may find information on how to update your systems below:

What does this mean for Texas Tech University Enterprise Systems?

The TTU IT Division is working diligently to ensure that all enterprise systems, such as Raiderlink and Blackboard, are patched in a timely manner. As a result, the scheduled maintenance periods for these systems may be extended in the coming weeks. As always, we will announce these maintenance periods in advance via TechAnnounce and NSC announcements.



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.