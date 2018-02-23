A native of Los Angeles, Grammy nominated drummer Sammy Miller, has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that “feels good” as a drummer, singer, and bandleader. Upon completing his Master’s at The Juilliard School, Sammy formed his ensemble, The Congregation. As a band, they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music—joyful jazz.

While independently the band members have performed and recorded with such notable artists as Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga and Queen Latifah, and at venues including The White House, Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl, The Congregation has opted to stick together to spread joy throughout the world. New York City’s Ars Nova Theater selected The Congregation for the ‘Makers Lab’ in 2017 to produce their original theater jazz show, “Great Awakening.”

“This is feel-good party jazz, harking back to the ‘20s and ‘30s. It’s brassy, stomp your feet and dance music, and it’s got the raw, uplifting vibe of a New Orleans street parade.” – The SF Weekly

For more information, visit www.sammymillercongregation.com/presskit .

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Friday, February 23, 2018

All events will begin at 7:00 PM in the TTU Allen Theatre

$18.00 General Admission

Tickets are available by calling Select-A Seat at (806) 770-2000 or by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com

TTU students receive 1 free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East Student Union Building info desk

For more information, please contact Jo Moore at (806)-834-5261, by e-mail at jo.moore@ttu.edu or visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu and www.facebook.com/presidential.series