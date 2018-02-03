Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:
Top Tier Catering
Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)
Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with served events ranging from private dinners to large scale weddings and banquets
AYCE @ Hulen/Clement, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck
Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations
Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR
2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.
Please be sure to attach your spring 2018 class schedule with your application.
If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360