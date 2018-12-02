Men are needed to participate in research that will study the effect of arm swinging during walking on vascular function. Participants must be between 18-35 years old, recreationally active, non-smokers without diagnosed cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, not obese, and with normal blood pressure.

This study involves two visits (1.5 hours per visit) to the Kinesiology and Sport Management building at Texas Tech University. Measurements include a medical history questionnaire, blood pressure, vascular health measurements, and oxygen consumption during treadmill walking. Participants will be asked to walk at different speeds with normal and exaggerated arm swing. Benefits include receiving vascular health measurements (blood pressure and arterial compliance). Interested men should contact associate professor Joaquin Gonzales at 806-834-5944 or email joaquin.gonzales@ttu.edu. This study is approved by the TTU Human Research Protections Program. Posted:

Joaquin Gonzales



joaquin.gonzales@ttu.edu



Kinesiology and Sport Management





