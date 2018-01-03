The Office of the Provost and the Office of Planning & Assessment are pleased to announce the 2nd annual IE Award. This award is designed to recognize an academic department for institutional effectiveness, as evidenced by the department's commitment to continuous improvement and to improving student learning at the degree program level. The awarded department will receive a cash prize of $5,000. The submission deadline is March 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. More information can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/opa/. If you have questions, please contact Darryl James (darryl.james@ttu.edu) or Jennifer Hughes (jennifer.s.hughes@ttu.edu).