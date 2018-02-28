Join the Office of Student Conduct for an information session on the Advisor of Choice role in the student conduct process. This session is intended for faculty and staff who may be asked by a student to assist them as an Advisor of Choice. The Advisor of Choice information session will provide faculty and staff with further understanding of the conduct process and information on how to guide students who are involved in the conduct process. An Advisor of Choice role does not speak on behalf of a student, provides information about how the process works, provides advice on how to approach the process and shares resources provided by the university.

If you are interested in attending the Advisor of Choice Information Session, please complete the Advisor of Choice Interest Form below:

https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?TexasTechUniv&layout_id=19

The Advisor of Choice Information Session will be held February 28, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.. located in Room 100 of the Student Wellness Center.

For questions, please contact Dr. Sofia Chapman, Managing Director, Office of Student Conduct at sofia.chapman@ttu.edu or via phone at 806-742-1714.