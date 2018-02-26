Do you believe a young lady on campus exemplifies the ideals of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, or all three? Then nominate her to win an award! Send a nomination with a brief explanation to our twitter page @TexasTechZetas or email them to lamda.omicronzphib@gmail.com and she could win an award during Finer Womanhood Week hosted by the lovely ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. coming up in March!

Remember there are four categories Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. (Finer Womanhood is for all of the ABOVE!)



