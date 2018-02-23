TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Win Conference Travel and Cash Prizes $500 with your Story Map!

Win Conference Travel and Cash Prizes of up to $500! 

Tell us a story about a global challenge facing society through a digital map and enter our competition! 

Submit your story and map here:

https://goo.gl/forms/NJQQyNgRGMEyQgTA2 

Contest deadline is March 1.

Learn more about the competition here: https://sites.google.com/site/youthmappers/storymaps 

This activity is supported by a grant from the Texas Tech University’s Quality Enhancement Plan: Communicating in a Global Society, through the Center for Global Communication. It also enjoys collaboration with YouthMappers, a program led by Texas Tech University, funded by the United States Agency for International Development GeoCenter under Award # AID-OAA-G-15-00007. 
2/23/2018

Patricia Solis

patricia.solis@ttu.edu

Center for Geospatial Technology


