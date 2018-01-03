Dr. Sierra-Sastre is a materials scientist, educator, and space enthusiast with 15 years of research experience in academic, federal, and private institutions. Dr. Sierra-Sastre obtained her BS degree in chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico and her PhD in nanomaterials chemistry from Cornell University. As part of her doctoral studies, she conducted research at Los Alamos National Laboratory. After graduation, Dr. Sierra-Sastre worked for two start-up companies in upstate New York where she developed nanocoatings for the medical, military, renewable energy, and textile sectors. In 2013, Dr. Sierra-Sastre served as the chief scientific officer for HI-SEAS-I, a four-month-long Mars analog mission funded by NASA. Now “back on Earth,” Dr. Sierra-Sastre works as a research scientist at the U.S. Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Her work in nanotechnology, educational outreach, and her aspirations to become the first Puerto Rican woman to fly to space have been featured in many local and international media outlets. Dr. Sierra-Sastre is an alumna of the 2011 Linton-Poodry SACNAS Leadership Institute.



2/26/2018



Alejandra Loya



alejandra.loya@ttu.edu



N/A



5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

3/1/2018



MCOM room 83



