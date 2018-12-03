Grand Prize is $500.00! The top 20 photographs will be displayed in the Museum of Texas Tech University! Competition runs from February 23, 2018 - March 22, 2018





Rules and Guidelines: -All ages are eligible to enter. - Must be an amateur photographer. - Subject of the photo must be of West Texas wildlife. - All photos must be submitted to the Museum of Texas Tech Education division no later than March 22, 2018 by 4:30 pm. -All photos must be 16 x 20 and submitted ready to hang.





For more information, please contact Caroline Reeves at 806-834-6221 or Tiffany Demmon at 806-834-1187