NOW HIRING ALL MAJORS!

Are you looking for a full-time position, part-time position or internship? You will find great opportunities at the All-Majors Job Fair! You will be able to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your majors.

 

Follow this link for more information: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/18amjf/index.php

 

PREPARE FOR THE FAIR:

 

Attend these events before the All-Majors Job Fair so that you are prepared for success!

  

JCPenney Suit-UP ==> March 4th

 

Mocktail Party ==> March 6th 

 

Posted:
2/28/2018

Originator:
Dominique Massey

Email:
dominique.massey@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/7/2018

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories