The IDEAL office is looking for summer camp counselors. We will be hosting information sessions to provide more information for the opportunities available. For additional questions or information, please contact ideal@ttu.edu or Ariana Hernandez at ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2420. The dates for the sessions are listed below.

March 5th: 4-5pm (MCOM 084) March 8th: 3:30-4:30pm (MCOM 084) March 19th: 4:30-5:30pm (MCOM 153) March 20th: 5-6pm (MCOM 153) March 21st: 3:30-4:30pm (MCOM 153) March 22nd: 6-7pm (MCOM 153) Posted:

3/1/2018



Originator:

Steven Espinosa



Email:

steven.espinosa@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





