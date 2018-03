Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, invites you to a reading of the Dr. Seuss Bilingual Collection in commemoration of his birthday on Friday, March 2 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm in 351 Education Building.

Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome!

For more information contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

