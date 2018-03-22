Participants will learn practical steps to quail management on rangeland and be able to ask specific questions as they interact with experts in wildlife habitat management. The half-day symposium is sponsored by the National Ranching Heritage Center and Quail-Tech Alliance. The event will feature five presenters with extensive wildlife management experience and include a bird dog training demonstration as well as a chuck wagon lunch for participants. For more information and registration, see http://ranchingheritage.org/quail/

3/20/2018



Katelynn Monroe



katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu



N/A



8:30 AM - 12:50 PM

3/22/2018



The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street



