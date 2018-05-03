The 2018 TTU archeological field school will last from May 19-June 22, Summer I, and will be held at the Spanish Colonial site of Mission San Lorenzo, (occupied from 1762-1770). The site is located deep in the Hill Country of Real County along the Nueces River. No pre-requisites are required to participate in the class. Non-majors, majors, undergraduate, and graduate students are all encouraged to apply. Participants earn 6 hours of credit (undergraduate credit- ANTH4642:101 or graduate credit- ANTH5642:101). This is an excellent opportunity to participate in an actual archaeological investigation and learn about Spain's history in Texas. In addition to learning excavation methods and techniques, students can also enjoy the surrounding Hill Country which offers kayaking, canoeing, hiking, fishing, swimming in the Nueces river, and local hospitallity. Special tours of the San Antonio Missions and curatorial facilities with Spanish Colonial artifact collections will also be included in the course. For more information please contact Dr. Tamra Walter at tamra.walter@ttu.edu