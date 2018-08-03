TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Social Identity in the Maya Hinterlands
Please join the Lubbock society of the Archaeological Institute of America this Thursday, March 8th at 5:30pm for a lecture (Livermore Center 101) by Claire Novotny, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kenyon College, entitled Social Identity in the Maya Hinterlands: Ancient Daily Life Meets Modern Heritage in Aguacate Village, Belize

For directions to the Livermore Center, see: http://www.ttu.edu/map/

For more more information about the AIA's spring lecture series, see: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/events.php
Posted:
3/5/2018

Originator:
Chris Witmore

Email:
christopher.witmore@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2018

Location:
Livermore Center 101

