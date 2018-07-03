University Student Housing with be teaming up with Rubbermaid to conduct a waste audit.

Join us as we sort through a sample of the trash from Murray Hall!

We hope to determine several things:

Items placed in the waste bins

Items placed in the recycle bins

Volume of materials "mis-filed"

The effectiveness of the current system

Products available that might improve the effectiveness of the system

Invite anyone to attend who might be interested in developing a cohesive campus wide approach to improve recycling and increase landfill diversion.

Let the experts in the Rubbermaid "Recycling Solutions Vehicle" develop your recycling plan or update your existing bins.

Come early to see the dumpster diving or late to see the results.