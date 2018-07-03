TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
JOIN A FREE COMMUNITY GARDEN!
The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is located at the corner of 21st Street and Avenue X (behind the McDonald's on 19th). It is FREE to join and provides nutritious and delicious food to the community. Don't worry if you do not have a green thumb, we are there to teach you!


Check us out on:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden
Instagram: @lubbockcommunitygarden
Gmail: lubbockcommunitygarden@gmail.com

We are always looking for volunteers, so get involved in a fun way with you community today!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/7/2018

Originator:
Elizabeth Roesler

Email:
elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management


Categories