The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is located at the corner of 21st Street and Avenue X (behind the McDonald's on 19th). It is FREE to join and provides nutritious and delicious food to the community. Don't worry if you do not have a green thumb, we are there to teach you!





Check us out on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden

Instagram: @lubbockcommunitygarden

Gmail: lubbockcommunitygarden@gmail.com



We are always looking for volunteers, so get involved in a fun way with you community today!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.