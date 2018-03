Please fill out the application using the link below.

*Must be a TTU Student or TTU Faculty/Staff exempt status



TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is currently seeking CrossFit Coaches, Personal Trainers and Small Group Trainers. Please fill out the application using the link below. Questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

3/7/2018



Johanna Valencia



johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





