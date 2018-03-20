Chicago-based filmmaker Kyle Henry brings his latest film to Texas Tech tonight. The film follows 2 couples, both interracial, through the ups and downs of their lives across a single year. Rogerebert.com calls it an “ode to the fragility and vitality of human connection.”

This is a special opportunity to listen to a filmmaker talk about realizing your creative vision, about collaborating (his partner, Carlos Trevino, wrote the script), about ‘writing what you know’ (Henry, Trevino, and the actors are all about the same age), and about trusting performers to expand and embody your ideas.

Richard Roeper, of the Chicago Sun Times, gives the film 3½ stars (of 4), stating that this tightly-wound drama “has such a comfortably “lived-in” feel, such an authentic vibe, you’ll feel as if you’re eavesdropping on the complicated and messy and sometimes heartbreaking and occasionally mildly absurd lives of the deeply flawed but mostly sympathetic early middle-aged characters at the center of the story. At times you might feel the urge to cover your ears and look the other way so you’re NOT tuning into the painfully raw truths they’re hurling at one another, but at the same time you’re thinking: Ouch. Been there, said that.”

This screening and filmmaker visit complement Dr. Wyatt Phillips’s ENGL 2388-Introduction to Film Studies course, but all are welcome to attend this free event. Tuesday, March 20, at 6:30pm. ENGL 001.