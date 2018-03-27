The TTU IT Division invites faculty, staff, and students to attend an open panel discussion with Apple. Bring your iPad and Mac questions to the panel discussion. Apple will provide answers, recommend and demonstrate solutions, and discuss future directions. The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by March 23 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, March 27
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: Education 001, Education Bldg. Basement
RSVP by March 23 to itevents@ttu.edu