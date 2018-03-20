Monday: Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops



Soup: Tomato Basil



Carving Station: Roasted Turkey

Tuesday: Brisket & Chicken Fried Chicken Soup: Green Chili Stew Carving Station: Andouille Sausage Wednesday: Pot Roast & Pecan Crusted Chicken Soup: Gumbo Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin Thursday: Hot Wings with Grilled Shishito Pepper & Beer Brats and Sauerkraut Soup: Beer Cheese Carving Station: Philly Cheese Steak Friday: Brisket Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos Soup: Pozole Carving Station: Flank Steak ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Please join us!! Posted:

3/20/2018



Originator:

Kylie Wright



Email:

kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Departmental

