SKYVIEWS WEEKLY MENU!

Monday:

Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station: Roasted Turkey

Tuesday:

Brisket & Chicken Fried Chicken

Soup: Green Chili Stew

Carving Station: Andouille Sausage

Wednesday:

Pot Roast & Pecan Crusted Chicken

Soup: Gumbo

Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin

Thursday:

Hot Wings with Grilled Shishito Pepper & Beer Brats and Sauerkraut

Soup: Beer Cheese

Carving Station: Philly Cheese Steak

Friday:

Brisket Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station: Flank Steak

 

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!
Posted:
3/20/2018

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


