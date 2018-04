The traditional musics of Mexico will come to vivid life as Dr. Lauryn Salazar leads the student mariachi group called Mariachi Los Matadores. Revered locally for their impressive display of instrumental and vocal skill, their enthusiastic presence is sure to win you over! Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Samantha Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 4/27/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



