



SCORE: Scholarship Concert Offering a Remarkable Evening





April 28, 2018 | 7:30PM | Broadway Church of Christ Auditorium (1924 Broadway Ave.)





The annual fund-raising concert features the combined efforts of all four School of Music Choirs and the University Symphony Orchestra. This year's performance includes Mozart's Requiem (feat. soloists Rebecca Hays, Alice Anne Light, Karl Dent, and Gregory Brookes) and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 (feat. guest piano soloist William Westney).





A dessert reception immediately following the performance is complimentary with your concert ticket!