UFS-University Deposits is moving!



Effective 4/12/18, University Deposits will be moving to the 2nd floor of the TTU Plaza building on the corner of 19th & University (where Bank of America is located). All deposits, change funds and research participant payments will be handled at the new location.



If you have any questions, please contact us at



Alice Schulz, Unit Manager 806-834-5677 or Alice.Schulz@ttu.edu

Janette Cantrell, Analyst 806-834-7710 or Janette.Cantrell@ttu.edu



University Financial Services

MS 1102 (Box 41102)

1901 University Avenue

Texas Tech Plaza Building, Suite 202 (East wing)



Thank you,

Alice Schulz

Unit Manager