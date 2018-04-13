Don't miss the opportunity for your kids to attend the Summer STEM Camp, July 22 - 25, 2018, at TTU Junction's Llano River Field Station. Kids entering the 5th - 8th grades will be immersed in nature for 4 days and 3 nights where they will experience STEM based real-world hands-on learning that will stimulate imagination. Activities will include astronomy, aquatic biology, bird identification, kayaking and more. Take part in the adventure and have fun while learning in the "wildest classroom" in the Texas Hill Country!



For more information and to find the 2018 Summer Camp Registration packet, go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/junction/outdoorschool/programs/outreach.php. You can call or email the Outdoor School at 806-834-8935 or outdoorschool.junction@ttu.edu for questions.

**Register before May 1, 2018 to receive the "Red Raider Discount". Roundtrip transportation from Lubbock to Junction is included!