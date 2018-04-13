|
The Barnes and Noble in the SUB is in the process of refreshing and updating our Faculty Author wall so if you have had a book published recently, or maybe have one that we just were not aware of, we would love to get your title represented on the wall. Please feel free to contact Nathan at the bookstore at 806-742-3816 or nathan.martinez@ttu.edu with any questions or to let us know about new titles.
|Posted:
4/13/2018
Originator:
Nathan Martinez
Email:
nathan.martinez@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
