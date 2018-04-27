As TTU emerges as a designated Hispanic Serving Institute (HSI), faculty, staff and students are engaging in discussions on how best to serve our population. This new designation presents us with the opportunity to both reflect on our teaching practices, and as an R1 institution, research the efficacy of these practices as an emerging HSI. Join us for an engaging workshop where we will hear from a STEM student panel and also discuss Discipline-based Educational Research (DBER) opportunities. Additionally, we will introduce and discuss specific ways to seal the “leaks” in the so-called, “STEM Pipeline” that will lead to persistence and success for both underrepresented groups and traditional undergraduate student populations. Lunch will be provided and registration is requested at http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/ShowAllEvents.aspx.

Presented by: STEM Teaching, Engagement & Pedagogy (STEP) Program and STEM Center for Outreach, Research and Education (STEM-CORE)