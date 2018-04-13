The Student Telecounseling Program is accepting applications from Texas Tech undergraduate students that can assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of current students that call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as a Texas Tech student and answering questions concerning the University and the Lubbock community. Details: -Staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week -Program operates on Sundays 11-3 & 3-7 p.m and Monday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. -Set your own schedule -Off most holidays -Gain valuable experience ***Applications Due April 30! If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Student Telecounseling Program, please visit the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php Posted:

4/13/2018



Originator:

Kori Nau



Email:

kori.nau@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

