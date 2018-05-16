CHEM 3310 - Molecular Biochemistry has been added to the Summer 2018 schedule for the first time! It is being offered as a full summer term course (MWF 9-10:30). This is the one semester Biochemistry course that may be of interest to majors in Biology, Agriculture, Human Sciences, and Pre-professional Health Careers areas or as an elective to fulfill a Chemistry minor (along with the prerequisite Gen Chem and Organic sequences).

CHEM 1306 & CHEM 1106 - Chemistry that Matters (+ lab) has been added to the Fall 2018 schedule for the first time. This lecture+lab counts as a Core Life and Physical Science and can be taken in addition to CHEM 1305+1105 (not recommended at the same time). This course is typically taken by Nursing and some Agriculture majors, but can also be taken just to fulfill a Core requirement. In the past it has only been offered in Spring terms, but we are trying it in Fall and Spring in 2018-19.

We have also added CHEM 1307 (online format) to the full summer schedule and an additional CHEM 1307 (F2F) section in the 2nd part of summer term for incoming students.