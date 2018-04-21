The Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils invite you to join us at Joyland Amusement Park on April 21st from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The first 800 Students get FREE Entrance to the park and the first 600 students get a FREE COMFORT COLORS SHIRT as well! Bring your valid TTU ID and enjoy FREE Entrance, a FREE Comfort Colors shirt, FREE Food, FREE Unlimited Soft Drinks, and lots of other FREE Activities! Buses will be at the Wellness Center, the SUB (On Akron), and at Chitwood! Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 1:00 pm and the last bus will leave Joyland at 8:00 pm!