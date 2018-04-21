TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Zach Morris & Matthew Wright MFA Thesis Exhibitions Reception
Zach Morris & Matthew Wright MFA Thesis Exhibitions Reception

Celebrate with us at a dual reception for these MFA Thesis Exhibitions at CASP!

“Interiorscape”: Zach Morris, MFA Thesis Exhibition at 5&J

“Manifestation of Deteriorating Relationships”: Matthew E. Wright, MFA Thesis Exhibition at the Satellite Gallery

Plus music by Hayden Pedigo

6 – 8 PM, Saturday, April 21, 2018

Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP)
1106 5th Street (5th St & Ave J)


Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

4/19/2018

Scotty Hensler

scotty.hensler@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2018

Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP), 1106 5th Street (5th St & Ave J)

