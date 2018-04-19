The TTU IT Division will perform an upgrade of the TracDat service on Friday, April 27th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am. During this time, TracDat services will not be available.



Nuventive TracDat has been rebranded as Nuventive Improve. Some features in the new version of TracDat include:



• Curriculum Mapping Update – Users can link a course (and its Curriculum Mapping attributes) to a Summary Unit Goal.

• Reports and Label Updates – The parameters of most standard Assessment Unit reports have been updated when run at the Summary Unit level.

• Impact Reports and Snapshots – Nuventive Impact users will now have an updated report that includes any snapshots that support the Observation.



Should you experience any issues with TracDat services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

