Rec Sports Hiring Group Exercise Instructors
TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is currently seeking Group Exercise Instructors.

We are looking for the following:
  • Zumba
  • Pilates
  • Yoga
  • Turbokick
  • Barre
  • Cycle

Please fill out the application using the link below.
www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/facilities/employment.php

*Must be a TTU Student or TTU Faculty/Staff exempt status

Questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/19/2018

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


