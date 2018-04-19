|
TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is currently seeking Group Exercise Instructors.
We are looking for the following:
- Zumba
- Pilates
- Yoga
- Turbokick
- Barre
- Cycle
Please fill out the application using the link below.
www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/facilities/employment.php
*Must be a TTU Student or TTU Faculty/Staff exempt status
Questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
|Posted:
4/19/2018
Originator:
Johanna Valencia
Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
Department:
Recreational Sports
