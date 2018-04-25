TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Earthweek Fun Event
Visit the Coca Cola Ekocenter Experience. There will be fun interactive games as well as Virtual Reality Experiences. Coca Cola will be sampling 8oz mini cans and distribute 5by20 Premiums (https://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/5by20).

This experience will give the everyone the opportunity toe learn about Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability by highlighting EKOCENTERs in virtual reality.

If you have any questions please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/24/2018

Originator:
Melanie Tatum

Email:
m.tatum@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2018

Location:
SUB Free Speech Area, North of the Library

Categories