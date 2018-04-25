



This experience will give the everyone the opportunity toe learn about Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability by highlighting EKOCENTERs in virtual reality.



Visit the Coca Cola Ekocenter Experience. There will be fun interactive games as well as Virtual Reality Experiences. Coca Cola will be sampling 8oz mini cans and distribute 5by20 Premiums ( https://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/5by20 ). If you have any questions please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu

4/24/2018



Originator:

Melanie Tatum



Email:

m.tatum@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2018



Location:

SUB Free Speech Area, North of the Library



