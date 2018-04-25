|
Visit the Coca Cola Ekocenter Experience. There will be fun interactive games as well as Virtual Reality Experiences. Coca Cola will be sampling 8oz mini cans and distribute 5by20 Premiums (https://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/5by20).
This experience will give the everyone the opportunity toe learn about Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability by highlighting EKOCENTERs in virtual reality.
If you have any questions please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
4/24/2018
Originator:
Melanie Tatum
Email:
m.tatum@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2018
Location:
SUB Free Speech Area, North of the Library
Categories