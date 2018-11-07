Beginning with the Fall 2018 semester, TTU will discontinue the Lynda.com online educational service. As a replacement, faculty and staff are recommended to utilize the already available service: Skillsoft/CBT (cbt.ttu.edu). Skillsoft/CBT is also available through an integration with Blackboard, and all transitions to Skillsoft/CBT are recommended prior to Aug. 27, 2018 (first day of class).

Skillsoft/CBT is an online, self-paced, interactive training system. TTU hosts an inventory of more than 4,000 courses, covering basic-to-advanced technology skills, customer service, project management and general management skills. Skillsoft/CBT modules can be used as professional development or to augment academic instruction that requires technical skills. The Skillsoft/CBT learning materials are professional, multimedia, engaging, applied and feature-rich. Please visit www.cbt.ttu.edu to use this valuable resource provided to the TTU community.

Questions about this service can be sent to blackboard@ttu.edu. Questions specific to the Skillsoft/CBT content can be directed to itts.licensing@ttu.edu.