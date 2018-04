The NBC Learn web site, located at http://nbclearn.ttu.edu, is currently unavailable due to a change made by NBC. Access to NBC Learn through Blackboard is not impacted. The TTU IT Division is investigating, and we will provide an update once this has been resolved. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/24/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





