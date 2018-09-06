Celebrate the Summer! Join us for three fun evenings of worldwide dance in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. Each event will feature a live band and an instructor who will give a brief history of the dance and teach the steps to the participants. Saturday, June 9 - Argentine Tango with the Tango Llaneros Band Saturday, July 14 - Contra Dancing with the Hub City Contra Band Saturday, August 4 - Swing Dancing with a live Jazz Band Dance Series festivities are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each evening. Hall of Nations - International Cultural Center 601 Indiana Avenue Lubbock, Texas 70409 Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation. For more information: 806-742-3667 www.depts.ttu.edu/international Posted:

