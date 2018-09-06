TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SUMMER DANCE SERIES 2018 – Presented by the Office of International Affairs

Celebrate the Summer!

Join us for three fun evenings of worldwide dance in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. Each event will feature a live band and an instructor who will give a brief history of the dance and teach the steps to the participants. 

Saturday, June 9 - Argentine Tango with the Tango Llaneros Band

Saturday, July 14 - Contra Dancing with the Hub City Contra Band

Saturday, August 4 - Swing Dancing with a live Jazz Band 

Dance Series festivities are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each evening.

Hall of Nations - International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue

Lubbock, Texas 70409

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information: 806-742-3667                        www.depts.ttu.edu/international
Posted:
5/16/2018

Originator:
Jan Stogner

Email:
jan.stogner@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 6/9/2018

Location:
International Cultural Center

