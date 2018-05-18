School of Art Graduating Senior Exhibtions Reception 5:30 - 7:30 PM, May 18, 2018 Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Exhibition Landmark Gallery Graduating Senior Art Student Show Studio & South Galleries Free & open to the public.





reception will be on Friday, May 18th, 2018 in the School of Art from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The exhibitions are on view through May 18, 2018. The Texas Tech University School of Art presents the Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Exhibition in the Landmark Gallery and Graduating Senior Art Student Show in the Studio and South Galleries on Texas Tech University campus. The exhibitions and joint reception are free and open to the public. Thewill be onin the School of Art from. The exhibitions are on view through May 18, 2018.





These exhibitions feature the artwork of graduating seniors (graduating this May, Summer, and next Fall) and points to the varied techniques, materials, and themes being explored by students in the School of Art at Texas Tech University. The exhibitions showcase graduating seniors’ creativity and skills that they have garnered and developed within the program. These works represent the number of skills that each student will carry forward as they pursue their professional careers.





Gallery summer hours are 8 AM–5 PM Monday through Friday. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts







