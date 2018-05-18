Master's of Art Education Capstone Exhibition

5 - 7:30 PM, Friday, May 18, 2018

Folio Gallery - Art Building

Exhibition Runs through May 19, 2018.





No Mud, No Lotus is a story of the artist’s life told in masks. The exhibition is about the artist's struggles, but also about the universality of struggles and the perseverance of the human spirit. Lotus blossoms are famous for growing in muddy waters and are a symbol of beauty within chaos and turmoil. Chpak's exhibition explores the notions of chaos in life and that from this chaos we can find peace, meaning, and beauty.





Originally from Moscow, Russia, Maia Chpak lived outside of Toronto, Canada, for several years. While living in outside of Toronto, Chpak received her Bachelor degree in Art and Art History from the University of Toronto, as well as a Bachelor degree in Science from the University of Guelph. She now resides in Lubbock, Texas, where she continues to make art, teach, and spend time with her family. This exhibition marks the capstone for her Master's Art Education degree at Texas Tech University.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







