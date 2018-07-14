Contra is a social dance with roots in 17th century English, Scottish, and French folk dancing. Similar to square dancing, couples progress up and down two long lines to the beat of high energy folk music.



Contra Dancing is the second event in the Summer Dance Series hosted by the Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech. The event will feature the Old News Banjos Band with an instructor who will give a brief history of the dance and teach the steps to the participants. It is free and open to the public.



International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue Lubbock, TX 79409



Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.



For more information: 806-742-3667 www.depts.ttu.edu/international

Posted:

7/12/2018



Originator:

Jan Stogner



Email:

jan.stogner@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 7/14/2018



Location:

International Cultural Center



