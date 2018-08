There’s a mystery to solve in the Library! The Library can be a scary and mysterious place for new students, but don’t be afraid. Join us for a fun game of discovery and “whodunit.” Get a clue while you search, explore and try to unravel the mystery of the University Library. We’ll bring the clues, snacks and drinks for all and prizes for the winners! Don't be late—the hunt begins at 2:15!







#RaiderWelcome



8/9/2018



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library



Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/21/2018



University Library Croslin Room



