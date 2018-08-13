TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
International Aridlands Conference - August 13-14-15 2018
This event will forward the discussion of issues such as water availability and use, biodiversity, modern tools such as remote sensing, future impacts of changing climate and land-use, and the role of education in addressing current and future challenges, while at the same time creating strong connections with experts from across the globe.
  
The conference will include plenary sessions by Dr. Jacqueline McLaughlin, biology scientist and Founder Director of the CHANCE program at Penn State University L. V., and by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, atmospheric scientist and Director of the TTU Climate Science Center.

In addition, the Texas Tech University Museum will host a Poster session, including two special exhibits related to Aridlands: Grasslands of North America and Africa and the Art and Science of Restoration Ecology.

Finally, free tours to the Lubbock Lake Landmark, the New Deal Farm, the Natural Science Research Laboratory, and the Engineering Water Center will be available on the last day of the conference.

To see the full schedule and more details, please visit this site.

No registration is necessary. 

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
8/8/2018

Originator:
Laura Bilbao

Email:
laura.bilbao@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 8/13/2018

Location:
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

Categories