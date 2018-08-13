



In addition, the Texas Tech University Museum will host a Poster session, including two special exhibits related to Aridlands: Grasslands of North America and Africa and the Art and Science of Restoration Ecology.





Finally, free tours to the Lubbock Lake Landmark, the New Deal Farm, the Natural Science Research Laboratory, and the Engineering Water Center will be available on the last day of the conference.





To see the full schedule and more details, please visit this site





No registration is necessary.





We hope to see you there!