This event will forward the discussion of issues such as water availability and use, biodiversity, modern tools such as remote sensing, future impacts of changing climate and land-use, and the role of education in addressing current and future challenges, while at the same time creating strong connections with experts from across the globe.
In addition, the Texas Tech University Museum will host a Poster session, including two special exhibits related to Aridlands: Grasslands of North America and Africa and the Art and Science of Restoration Ecology.
Finally, free tours to the Lubbock Lake Landmark, the New Deal Farm, the Natural Science Research Laboratory, and the Engineering Water Center will be available on the last day of the conference.
To see the full schedule and more details, please visit this site
.
No registration is necessary.
We hope to see you there!