Dante Alighieri is a larger than life figure whose poetry is regularly included in any list of masterpieces. His poetry is known for its ability to speak to us and our problems today--and yet it is so intimidating. Through the use of accessible translations (and a professor who is a native Italian speaker!), this class will offer you a chance to become a little closer to Dante the man, the poet, and the philosopher. Dante discussed complex theological and metaphysical issues, but he also addressed, in a way that still speaks to us today, the complexities of love and desire, the question of free will, how reason and faith connect or conflict, our moral duties as citizens, how to interpret history, and many other relevant problems. Taking this class will allow you to appreciate Dante's poetry and philosophy, it will offer you important insights on fundamental philosophical issues and it will help you understand why it is important to connect with figures from history.

