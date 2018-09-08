The MPA/MPH program meets a need in public, nonprofit and private healthcare organizations. Students pursuing the MPH dual degree acquire the skills needed to lead and manage healthcare organizations. These skills include public health, health policy analysis and program evaluation, financial management, government contracting with health agencies and nonprofits, managing health organizations and the law and ethics of healthcare. Students also learn the political and institutional processes of making public health policy.

It is a joint offering between the TTU Political Science Department in the College of Arts and Science and the TTUHSC Department of Public Health in the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. The student will take their core courses at both institutions. The track courses for the MPA degree count as elective courses for the MPH and vice versa. Students will complete the requirements for the MPH and MPA degrees simultaneously during a 3-year course of study. At graduation, the student will receive both degrees. Applications are still being accepted for fall 2018. For more information call 806.834.3729.